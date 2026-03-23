SC transfers Ilaiyaraaja's copyright suit against Sony Music from Madras HC to Bombay HC

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Vinod K Chandran allowed a petition by Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt Ltd for the transfer of the suit filed by Ilaiyaraaja last year in the Madras High Court.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Sony Music, argued that since the suit before the Bombay High Court had been filed earlier, the later proceedings in the Madras High Court should be transferred to avoid the possibility of conflicting decisions by the two high courts on the same dispute.

However, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Ilaiyaraaja, opposed the contention and questioned the jurisdiction of the Bombay High Court.