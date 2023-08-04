SC stays MHC order nullifying Ravindhranath's victory in 2019 LS polls

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Aug 2023 4:22 PM GMT
CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Madras High Court's order nullifying the victory of P Ravindhranath Kumar in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 in Theni Constituency.

The HC had issued the order on the grounds of suppressing information regarding his assets in the election affidavit.

On hearing the case, the apex court issued a stay order. Ravindhranath was the lone AIADMK candidate romped home in the last LS polls.

"Today is the red letter day in the annals of the history of the Supreme Court of the country, as it has protected the membership of two elected MPs - O P Ravindranath of AIADMK and Rahul Gandhi of Indian National Congress (INC) of the Lok Sabha from the disqualification by it landmark judgement," said advocate and OPS supporter A Subburathinam.

