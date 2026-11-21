The petition came up for hearing on Friday before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. "No case to entertain this writ petition is made out. The same is, accordingly, dismissed," the bench said.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel said he was seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to request the Centre, under Section 3 of the 1956 Act, to refer the matter to a tribunal.

Section 3 of the Act deals with complaints by state governments about water disputes. It says that the state government may request the Centre to refer the water dispute to a tribunal for adjudication.