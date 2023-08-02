SC rejects PIL against pen statue in Karunanidhi’s memory

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave its nod to the DMK government’s off-shore 134-ft-tall ‘pen’ monument in memory of late chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi off the Marina Beach near the Muthamil Kalaignar Karunanidhi memorial.

Dismissing the petition by Nallathambi, appearing for the fishermen and former fisheries minister D Jayakumar of AIADMK, raising environmental concerns and livelihood of the fishermen, being devoid of merit, a bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, however, permitted them to approach any other authority.

