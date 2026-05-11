SC refuses to interfere with Madras HC order on CBI probe in purchase of transformers in TN

Declining to entertain the special leave petition against the high court order, the court ordered that it was not inclined to entertain the appeal and said investigation in the matter should proceed independently without being influenced by any observations made by the high court.

On April 29, the high court ordered a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities surrounding the procurement of 45,000 distribution transformers by the Tamil Nadu government.

Following the high court order, Balaji had maintained that all procedures were duly followed in the tender process and that no irregularities were committed in the procurement of transformers.

The DMK leader also said the procedures of procurement had been in place since 1987 and that the "same procedures were followed till now".

The high court order came on allegations that the state exchequer suffered a loss of Rs 397 crore between 2021 and 2023.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by NGO Arappor Iyakkam seeking an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team, while AIADMK legal wing functionaries E Saravanan and Rajkumar sought a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.