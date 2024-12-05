SC quashes defamation proceedings against Union minister L Murugan

NEW DELHI: In a relief to union minister L Murugan, the Supreme Court on Thursday quashed criminal defamation proceedings against him on a complaint filed by the Chennai-based Murasoli Trust for his alleged defamatory statements at a press conference in December 2020.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan passed the order after Murugan's counsel said the politician never intended either to defame the Trust or cause any harm or injury to its reputation.

The bench noted that the advocates appearing for the Trust have graciously stated that since Murugan has clarified that he had no intention to defame or cause harm or injury to the Trust, they do not intend to continue with the prosecution.

"We place on record our appreciation for the graciousness expressed by the respondent (Trust)," the bench said.

It set aside the September 5, 2023 order of the Madras High Court which had refused to quash the defamation proceedings.

"In that view of the matter, the impugned order as well as the criminal proceedings are quashed and set aside," the bench said.

The apex court's order came on an appeal by Murugan, the Union minister of state for information and broadcasting, challenging the high court verdict.

While hearing the matter on Wednesday, the bench had observed that one should be ready to receive all sorts of unwarranted and unnecessary compliments upon entering politics.

The top court had in September 2023 stayed the proceedings pending in a special court in Chennai against Murugan and sought a response from the Trust on his plea.

Challenging the proceedings against him, Murugan previously moved the high court, which recorded the Trust's submission in its order that he made the statements "with an ulterior motive to degrade and tarnish the reputation of the Murasoli Trust in the eyes of the general public".

"While dealing with the quash petition, this court cannot go into the merits of the case or the disputed questions of fact. This court has to merely go by what is alleged in the complaint and prima facie find out as to whether the offence is made out," the high court had said.

While dismissing his plea, the high court directed a Chennai trial court to dispose of the case within three months.

"It is left open to the petitioner (Murugan) to raise all the grounds before the trial court and the same will be considered on its own merits and in accordance with law," it had said.