SC orders appointment of spl judge to hear cases against Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court has ordered the appointment of a special judge to hear cases against newly re-inducted Tamil Nadu minister V Senthilbalaji, as reported by Thanthi TV.

The apex court also directed the Chief Registrar of the Madras High Court to submit a report on the action taken in the matter before the next hearing which has been adjourned to October 25.

The Court was hearing a petition seeking completion of the probe into the money laundering case arising from the alleged cash-for-jobs scam. According to the Enforcement Directorate which filed the case, the alleged scam took place between 2011 and 2015, when Senthilbalaji was Tamil Nadu's transport minister under the then AIADMK regime.

The top court also informed that it is investigating a total of 23 cases including the case against the minister.

Senthilbalaji who was granted bail in the money laundering case filed by the ED on September 26 was re-inducted into the Tamil Nadu Cabinet yesterday. He was given his old portfolios of electricity, non-conventional energy, prohibition and excise.

Meanwhile, adhering to the condition laid by the Supreme Court while granting him bail, the minister appeared at the office of the Deputy Director, Directorate of Enforcement (ED), in Chennai on Monday and signed the register.

This was his second appearance before the ED official after being released from the Puzhal Prison where he spent 471 days following his arrest on June 14, 2023.

As part of his bail conditions, the top court had said that Senthilbalaji should mark his attendance every Monday and Friday at the office of the Deputy Director, ED.