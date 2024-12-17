SC junks TN govt plea, clears path for CBI probe into Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the Madras High Court order directing a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy case.

On November 20, the Madras High Court had ordered that the probe be transferred to the Central Investigation Bureau 68 people died after consuming illicit liquor consumption in Kallakurichi district in June this year.

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said, "This appeal is dismissed. Therefore, the CBI officials can investigate the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy case. There is no obstacle."

"Two weeks back, a CBI inquiry was ordered, because the state government failed to conduct a free and fair investigation, they missed the culprits, and no one was booked in the case," advocate GS Mani told news agency PTI, after the hearing today.