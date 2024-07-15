SC issues notice to TN BJP leader Kesava Vinayagam in Rs 4 crore cash seizure case

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Kesava Vinayagam, Tamil Nadu BJP general secretary (organisation), in connection with the Rs 4 crore cash seizure from Tambaram Railway station in April, as reported by Thanthi TV.

The top court's notice comes after the Crime Branch - Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) contested the Madras High Court's judgement refusing to stay summons for Vinayagam's enquiry, which they claimed was hampering the investigation in the case.

"Do we have to approach the high court to seek a summon every single time," the CB-CID officials asked.

They also added that a hard disk linked to the case has gone missing.

The department also called for the court's judgement to be revoked for efficient investigation in the case.

Justice G Jayachandran while hearing a petition moved by Kesava Vinayagam had held that the CB-CID should only warrant the presence of Kesava Vinayagam for investigation after placing the collected materials against him before the court.

The CB-CID should not call Kesava Vinayagam for further investigation as he had made his statement by appearing before the investment agency, observed the judge.

On April 6, railway police at Tambaram detained three train passengers Sathish, Perumal, and Naveen traveling in Nellai Express as they were found with Rs 3.99 crore worth cash. The Tambaram police registered a case against the three and later transferred the case to the CB-CID, Chennai. The accused reportedly gave statements that the money was intended to be distributed to voters on behalf of Tirunelveli BJP MP candidate Nainar Nagendran.