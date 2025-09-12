SC extends pre-arrest bail in abduction case to MLA Jagan Moorthy

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to ‘Poovai’ Jagan Moorthy, MLA of KV Kuppam, Tamil Nadu, in a case alleging his involvement in the abduction of a minor boy.

“Interim order granted earlier to continue,” a bench comprising Justices Manoj Mishra and NK Singh said.

On June 30, the top court protected the lawmaker in the case.

“In the meantime, if the petitioner is arrested...he shall be released on personal bond of Rs 25,000 subject to the undertaking that he shall cooperate in the investigation and will not threaten the witnesses or tamper with the evidence,” the court then ordered.

The bench was hearing the appeal of Moorthy challenging a Madras High Court order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea.

The lawmaker argued there was no dispute that the abductee was recovered and the recovery was not made from the possession or control.

He alleged implication in the case for “mala fide reasons”, saying he was involved in the abduction.

“It has also been contended that even assuming that the applicant interacted with one of the parties to the dispute, that may be considered for the purposes of settling the issue and in any event no custodial interrogation is required,” the apex court's order noted.

The case stems from a criminal complaint lodged by one Lakshmi, mother of a youth who had reportedly eloped with a girl.

According to her complaint filed at the Thiruvallur Police Station, members of the girl's family, accompanied by certain miscreants, stormed her residence in search of her elder son.

When they failed to trace him, they allegedly abducted her younger son, aged 18, and later abandoned him near a hotel with injuries.