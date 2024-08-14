SC exempts Udhayanidhi from personal appearance in cases against 'Sanatana Dharma' remark

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted exemption to Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin from appearing in court for cases filed against him for his 'eradicate Sanatana Dharma' remark.

The top court has also directed the opposing petitioners to respond to Udhayanidhi ’s plea.

On September 2, 2023, Udhayanidhi equated Sanatana Dharma with malaria and dengue, adding it should be eradicated like these ailments, as it is against social justice, at a conclave organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association against Sanatana Dharma. Minister PK Sekar Babu too had participated in the event.

The minister's statement created a furore and several cases were filed against him across the country. He was granted bail in a case registered in Bengaluru in June.

Udhayanidhi, who holds the sports and youth welfare portfolio, is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK chief M K Stalin.