SC disposes of Umrao’s plea in case of alleged fake info about attacks on migrant workers in TN

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao’s plea seeking the clubbing of multiple FIRs lodged against him for allegedly spreading false information about attacks on migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu, after the state said only one case has been registered against him.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra also disposed of another plea by Umrao challenging one of the conditions imposed on him by the Madras High Court while granting anticipatory bail, after the state government said that the investigation was complete and a charge sheet has been filed.

TN Additional Advocate General Amit Anand Tiwari told the bench that as far as the challenge to the direction of Madras High Court is concerned, it has worked itself out since the condition was already modified by the apex court. The apex court had on April 6 modified the condition imposed by the high court that Umrao shall report before the police daily at 10.30 am and 5.30 pm for a period of 15 days and, thereafter, as and when required for interrogation.