SC dismisses plea seeking probe into May 13 trust vote in Tamil Nadu Assembly

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking probe into the alleged irregularities and corruption in the May 13 trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.
A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana refused to entertain the plea, observing it was based upon "vague, wild and casual allegations" without any reliable material on record to substantiate the claim.
On May 13, the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government in Tamil Nadu crossed a major hurdle by comfortably winning the trust vote with the support of 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs amid a walkout by the DMK.
Although the TVK on its own did not secure the majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, Vijay managed to get support from the Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI (M) and IUML to gather 120 MLAs and cross the 118 mark to form the government, an act seen as a demonstration of his political adaptability beyond his image as a popular actor.
The Opposition made allegations of horse-trading that were rejected by Vijay.