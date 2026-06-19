SC dismisses plea seeking probe into May 13 trust vote in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Although the TVK on its own did not secure the majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, Vijay managed to get support from the Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI (M) and IUML to gather 120 MLAs and cross the 118 mark to form the government, an act seen as a demonstration of his political adaptability beyond his image as a popular actor.

The Opposition made allegations of horse-trading that were rejected by Vijay.