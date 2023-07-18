SC Collegium recommends two advocates as MHC Judges

CHENNAI: The Collegium of the Supreme Court has recommended two advocates N Senthilkumar and G Arul Murugan as Judges of the Madras High Court.

The notification released on Tuesday, states that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the Governor concurred in the elevation of the two advocates as Judges.

The Collegium decided to seek special material from the government regarding the elevation of the two advocates. However, the government deferred the consideration of the proposal and a file was received back at the Supreme Court with the remark that the government does not have any additional inputs, read the notification.

In view of the issues flagged by the government, the Collegium seek the report of two members of the Collegium of the Madras High Court (MHC) on suitability of the two candidates, added the notification.

After Justice SV Gangapurwala assumed the charge as the Chief Justice of MHC, the views of the High Court Collegium on the suitability of the two candidates was communicated to the Collegium of Supreme Court, read the notification.

The Judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the MHC were consulted to ascertain the fitness and suitability of the two candidates, added the notification.

The Collegium has scrutinized and evaluated the material which has been placed on record for assessing the merit and suitability of the two candidates.

Advocate N Senthilkumar has a standing of over 28 years at the bar and has experience of appearing before sessions court and MHC, the Collegium considered the opinion that he is suitable for the elevation.

Likewise, advocate G Arul Murugan has experience of over 24 years at the bar and appeared before the MHC and various Tribunals.

The notification issued by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sanjiv Khanna read that the Collegium considered the opinion and added that the advocates be appointed as Judges of MHC and their inter se seniority be fixed in terms of the existing practices.