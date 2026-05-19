9 district judges, 10 lawyers cleared for elevation to Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court collegium has approved the appointment of nine judicial officers and ten advocates as judges of the Madras High Court, including the current registrar general of the Madras High Court.
The Madras High Court has a working strength of 52 judges — as against the sanctioned strength of 75 — of which 23 posts are vacant. In such a scenario, the collegium approved 19 names of judicial officers and advocates during a meeting held on Monday. The names considered were originally proposed last November 4 and 21 and December 7 and 10.
The nine judicial officers are registrar general of the Madras High Court Judge S Alli, judges P Murugan, MD Sumathi, C Thirumagal Chandrasekar, Dharmalingam Lingeswaran, and Karthikeyan Balathandayutham, Shanmugam Karthikeyan, Baluchamy Murugesan, and N Gunasekaran.
The ten advocates are Natarajan Ramesh, GK Muthukumaar, Ramakrishnan Rajesh Vivekananthan, Sankaranarayanan Raveekumar, Nagarajan Dilip Kumar, and Ellappan Manoharan, Krishnaswamy Govindarajan, Rajnish Pathiyil, K Appadurai alias Kandavel Appadurai, and Ramasamy Anitha.
If the central government approves their appointments, the President of India is expected to issue orders appointing them.
In another decision, the collegium approved the proposal for appointment of six additional judges as permanent judges of the Bombay High Court.
The collegium approved names of Justices Nivedita Prakash Mehta, Prafulla Surendrakumar Khubalkar, Ashwin Damodar Bhobe, Rohit Wasudeo Joshi, Advait Mahendra Sethna, and Pravin Sheshrao Patil.
S Alli, P Murugan, MD Sumathi, C Thirumagal Chandrasekar, Dharmalingam Lingeswaran, and Karthikeyan Balathandayutham, Shanmugam Karthikeyan, Baluchamy Murugesan, and N Gunasekaran
Natarajan Ramesh, GK Muthukumaar, Ramakrishnan Rajesh Vivekananthan, Sankaranarayanan Raveekumar, Nagarajan Dilip Kumar, Ellappan Manoharan, Krishnaswamy Govindarajan, Rajnish Pathiyil, K Appadurai alias Kandavel Appadurai, and Ramasamy Anitha