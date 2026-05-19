9 district judges, 10 lawyers cleared for elevation to Madras High Court

The Madras High Court has a working strength of 52 judges — as against the sanctioned strength of 75 — of which 23 posts are vacant. In such a scenario, the collegium approved 19 names of judicial officers and advocates during a meeting held on Monday. The names considered were originally proposed last November 4 and 21 and December 7 and 10.

The nine judicial officers are registrar general of the Madras High Court Judge S Alli, judges P Murugan, MD Sumathi, C Thirumagal Chandrasekar, Dharmalingam Lingeswaran, and Karthikeyan Balathandayutham, Shanmugam Karthikeyan, Baluchamy Murugesan, and N Gunasekaran.