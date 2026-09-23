SC bins Karnataka plea to reallocate 70 TMC; refuses to intervene

“If we start entertaining petitions of societies in a dispute between two states, which are already contesting the matter, then there will be no end to it,” a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed.

The bench refused to entertain the petition, which, among other prayers, sought the reallocation of 70 TMC of Cauvery River water from Tamil Nadu’s share to Karnataka.

The Karnataka government had told the apex court that it had released excess water to Tamil Nadu as of August 31 and the state was complying with the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to ensure a flow of 9,000 cusecs.

On August 25, the CWMA upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s (CWRC) recommendation directing Karnataka to ensure a flow of 9,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.