SC agrees to hear DMK leader's plea challenging rejection of election petition

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh admitted the appeal filed by Periyakaruppan, who challenged a Madras High Court order that rejected his election petition against Sethupathi's victory, for hearing.

The top court asked the respondents, including Sethupathi, to file counter affidavits within six weeks. It directed that in the meantime, all relevant records relating to the election shall remain intact.

Senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, appearing for the DMK leader, said that election results were declared on May 4, which showed Periyakaruppan lost by a margin of one vote. The High Court on September 28 rejected Periyakaruppan's election petition.

Sethupathi secured 83,375 votes in the Tirupattur Assembly constituency election, one more than Periyakaruppan's tally of 83,374.