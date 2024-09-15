SBI donates Rs 1.37 crore for TN govt's 'Namma School Namma Ooru Palli’ scheme

CHENNAI: To improve the infrastructure and other facilities at government schools in Tamil Nadu, the State Bank of India (SBI) has contributed Rs 1.37 crore towards the 'Namma School Namma Ooru Palli’ programme.

To improve the State-run schools, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Namma School scheme in December 2022.

As a part of this, the SBI has provided its contribution of Rs 1.37 crore to improve a total of 30 government schools located in 23 districts of Tamil Nadu.

Through this fund, various development works including computers, tables, seats, RO drinking water facility, solar panels are being carried out in 30 government schools in 23 districts, said the programme staff.

Interestingly, in June this year, the education department signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu Institute of Information and Communication Technology (ICTACT) to mobilise contributions and impart training to government schools through the 'Namma School Namma Ooru Palli' programme.

Meanwhile, the education department in July last year also collaborated with major corporates like Microsoft and CTS to teach different computer programming languages and Artificial intelligence (AI) to government school students.