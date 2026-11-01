SBI branch manager slapped: Police told to file final report in case against Alagiri’s daughter

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the police to file a final report within four weeks in the case registered against Kayalvizhi, daughter of former Union Minister MK Alagiri, for allegedly assaulting and threatening a State Bank of India (SBI) branch manager.
According to a complaint lodged by Namachivayam, Chief Manager of SBI’s Regional Business Office-II, the incident occurred on July 21 when branch manager Harsheen Singh contacted Kayalvizhi, the building owner, regarding the repair of a faulty lift.
He reportedly approached her after her representative failed to respond to his complaints. Aggrieved by the manager contacting her directly over the issue, Kayalvizhi visited the branch and confronted him.
The complaint alleged that she abused, assaulted and threatened Singh during the altercation. CCTV footage of the incident, which subsequently went viral, showed her slapping the bank official.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Kayalvizhi under Sections 296(b) (uttering obscene words), 329(4) (house trespass), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Kayalvizhi subsequently moved the Madras High Court seeking to quash the FIR.
Hearing the petition, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan directed the Shastri Nagar police in Adyar to file the final report within four weeks.