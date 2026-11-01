SBI branch manager slapped: Police told to file final report in case against Alagiri’s daughter

According to a complaint lodged by Namachivayam, Chief Manager of SBI’s Regional Business Office-II, the incident occurred on July 21 when branch manager Harsheen Singh contacted Kayalvizhi, the building owner, regarding the repair of a faulty lift.

He reportedly approached her after her representative failed to respond to his complaints. Aggrieved by the manager contacting her directly over the issue, Kayalvizhi visited the branch and confronted him.

The complaint alleged that she abused, assaulted and threatened Singh during the altercation. CCTV footage of the incident, which subsequently went viral, showed her slapping the bank official.