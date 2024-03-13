Say no to drugs and Dravidian parties: BJP chief

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the Dravidian majors, BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday said people should say no to drugs and Dravidian parties.

Leading a protest against the ruling DMK government and the increase of drug trafficking in the state at Valluvar Kottam here, Annamalai said, “Even school students have a bottle of beer in their hands due to drug trafficking. A photo of girls with beer bottles has been out. In schools, students quarrel and fight with teachers because of intoxicants like beer and ganja. When the BJP comes to power in the state, we will find a solution to the drug menace.”

Insisting on awareness campaigns against drug trafficking, the saffron party leader said, “From March 13 to 19, BJP cadre are going to work in the field to eradicate drugs for seven days. Each person has to spend 15 hours for the cause.”

“If ganja is to be eradicated from TN, Tasmac has to be closed,” he said adding that when BJP comes to power in TN, toddy shops will be opened.

Discursively slamming his former ally AIADMK, Annamalai said, “The former ruling party (AIADMK) is protesting against the ruling party (DMK) by wearing black shirts. It’s a funny thing. People should say no to drugs and Dravidian parties.”