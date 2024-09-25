Savukku’s Goondas Act detention revoked, SC orders his immediate release

CHENNAI: In a major relief for ‘Savukku’ Shankar, the controversial YouTuber and trenchant critic of the DMK government who has been in custody since May 4 and later detained under the allegedly draconian Goondas Act, the State government informed the Supreme Court that his detention has been revoked.

“Acting on the opinion of the advisory board, the State has revoked the order of detention on September 25,” the senior counsels appearing for the Tamil Nadu government informed the court.

Following this, the apex court said Shankar (48) should be released forthwith “if not required in any other case”, and dismissed his mother Kamala’s habeas corpus petition seeking his release.

'Savukku' Shankar was arrested by the Coimbatore Police from southern Theni for allegedly defaming female police officials in an interview to YouTube channel 'RedPix 24x7' on April 30, and was later charged under the Goondas Act for alleged possession of ganja. Around 16 criminal complaints were lodged against him at various police stations.

His mother sought a judicial inquiry into the alleged custodial torture he had endured in prison, arguing that the cases were foisted against Shankar, as his activism and exposing of scams had angered government officials.

A detenu under the Goondas Act may be imprisoned for a year, subject to scrutiny by an advisory board, and the validity of such a detention is also examined by the high court based on petitions filed by the affected persons.

A former special assistant in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Shankar was accused in 2008 of leaking sensitive conversations between officials. A court had acquitted him in that case.

(With inputs from Bureau)