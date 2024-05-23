Savukku Shankar's mother approaches HC to quash goondas detention

CHENNAI: Popular YouTuber Savukku Shankar's mother moved a petition in the Madras High Court seeking to quash her son's detention under Goondas Act, as he is allegedly suffering severe health complications due to alleged custodial torture.

The petitioner A Kamala, mother of Savukku Shankar, stated that her son stood against the failures of the government and exposed various scams and frauds done by politicians and bureaucrats.

His detention displays the vengeance unleashed by the police with malafide intention and completely motivated, said the petitioner.

Shankar was met with a dubious accident when he was taken to Coimbatore by the police after his arrest in Theni, which raises questions, said the petitioner.

It was also said that Shankar is suffering from severe health complications as he is being physically and mentally tortured by the Coimbatore central prison officials.

Since his detention under the Goondas act is without following the due procedure of law and not exercising the proper application of mind and it is liable to be quashed, said the petitioner.

Savukku Shankar was arrested earlier this month by the Coimbatore cybercrime as he allegedly defamed women police personnel in his Youtube interview. Various cases were booked against him including a drug case under NDPS act for alleged possession of ganja.

His mother had already moved petition before the High Court alleging that the prison officials physically torturing his son and sought to investigate the allegation by the State Human Rights Commission.