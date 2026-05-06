Savukku Shankar seeks bail, Madras HC says it will hear, dispose it off in a day on May 7

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed Puzhal station inspector to file a reply within a day to YouTuber A Shankar alias Savukku Shankar’s bail plea in the attempt to murder case against him. Justice Victoria Gowri added that the petition would be heard and disposed of on Thursday itself.
The case was registered against Shankar in 2025 for allegedly extorting money from a film producer. Though Shankar was arrested on December 13, the High Court later let him out on interim bail. Shankar's mother A Kamala, since deceased, had filed petitions challenging his solitary confinement in prison and another plea seeking specialised medical treatment for him in prison. These petitions were later closed by the High Court.
Even after his interim bail expired on March 25, Shankar refused to surrender, following which he was arrested on April 8 from Ongole in Andhra Pradesh. While he was being brought to the Puzhal police station from there, the vehicle was stopped midway to allow him to urinate. At that time, some men arrived in another car and allegedly started a quarrel with the SI, abusing him in filthy language and pelting stones at him.
It was also alleged that Shankar, too, joined in to throw stones at the official and caused panic among the public. Subsequently, another case was registered against Shankar and the men for offences under Sections 296 (b), 125, 132, 109 (1), and 351 (3) of the BNS.
In his plea, Shankar denied the claim of such an episode and said a false story was being fabricated against him. He submitted that he was arrested when he returned to Ongole after visiting his ailing mother in Bengaluru, and while he was in custody, the present case was foisted against him with an ulterior motive to detain him under the Goondas Act.
Though he filed a bail petition in the Principal District and Sessions Court in Tiruvallur, it was rejected by the judge. Shankar has now moved the vacation bench of the High Court seeking grant of bail and has assured that he would abide by any conditions imposed by the court.