Savukku Shankar seeks bail, Madras HC says it will hear, dispose it off in a day on May 7

It was also alleged that Shankar, too, joined in to throw stones at the official and caused panic among the public. Subsequently, another case was registered against Shankar and the men for offences under Sections 296 (b), 125, 132, 109 (1), and 351 (3) of the BNS.

In his plea, Shankar denied the claim of such an episode and said a false story was being fabricated against him. He submitted that he was arrested when he returned to Ongole after visiting his ailing mother in Bengaluru, and while he was in custody, the present case was foisted against him with an ulterior motive to detain him under the Goondas Act.

Though he filed a bail petition in the Principal District and Sessions Court in Tiruvallur, it was rejected by the judge. Shankar has now moved the vacation bench of the High Court seeking grant of bail and has assured that he would abide by any conditions imposed by the court.