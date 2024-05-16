‘Savukku’ Shankar remarks case: Madras HC dismisses Felix Gerald’s anticipatory bail plea as ‘infructuous’

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Felix Gerald, CEO of ‘Red Pix 24x7’ YouTube channel.

A vacation bench of Justice R Sakthivel heard the bail plea moved by Felix. The plea had been filed before his arrest.

The Tiruchy district cybercrime police had registered a case against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar following a complaint lodged by Musiri DSP MA Yasmin over his controversial remarks against women police personnel in an interview on ‘Red Pix 24x7’. Felix, whose YouTube channel streamed the interview, was named second accused in the case.

The police submitted before the bench that as the petitioner had already been arrested formally on May 12 in the case, his petition seeking anticipatory bail was not maintainable.

After the police’s submission, the judge dismissed the anticipatory bail petition as infructuous (unnecessary).

On May 10, Felix Gerald was held by Tiruchy Cyber Crime Police in Noida on while travelling to Delhi to meet the Press Council of India chairman to submit a petition against Shankar's arrest and had simultaneously filed also filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Madras High Court.

