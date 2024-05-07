'Savukku' Shankar not assaulted in Prison, say TN Prisons department

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Prisons Department on Tuesday brushed off claims of Youtuber, Savukku Shankar's lawyer that he was assaulted in prison.

In an official statement, the prisons department denied the lawyer's claims that his client's life is in danger inside the Coimbatore Central prison.

"A news is being circulated in social media that the advocate of the remand prisoner Savukku Shankar is stated to have said that Savukku Shankar admitted in Central Prison, Coimbatore was assaulted by Prison personnel. However, no prisoner has been assaulted in Central Prison, Coimbatore either by prison personnel or by other prison inmates. The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services is fully committed to safeguarding the prison inmates and in maintaining their human rights and in enforcing the prison rules," the official statement said.

Shankar's lawyer S Gopalakrishnan on Monday claimed that Shankar was assaulted with a plastic pipe by about ten policemen.

"His right arm is fractured. Shankar's life is in danger inside the jail,” his lawyer said.