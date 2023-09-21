Savukku Shankar files contempt against RS Bharathi

CHENNAI: Political commentator and youtuber Savukku Shankar filed a contempt petition before the Madras High Court against the DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi for criticising Justice N Anand Venkatesh.

Advocates P Vijendran for the petitioner on Thursday appeared before the first division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) requested to an urgent hearing of the petition.

The Chief Justice directed the counsel to give a written request to the registrar of judicial.

Savukku Shankar and another petitioner filed the contempt petition jointly.

The petition stated that on August 24 while addressing the media RS Bharathi, had accused the judge of not only adopting a 'pick and choose policy' in initiating the suo motu action against ministers but had also attributed malafide intentions to the judge, reads the petition.

They fruther contended that his comments had caused damage to the credibility of judiciary in the eyes of the public and sought strict action against him under the Contempt of Courts Act.

The petitioners also supported Justice N Anand Venkatesh's suo motu initiations, stating that every law-abiding citizen, interested in upholding the rule of law, would appreciate the bold decision of the High Court in having taken suo motu.