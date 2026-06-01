Savukku Shankar case: Madras High Court restrains police from filing final report

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice M Nirmal Kumar, the government advocate sought time to file a status report. The court then directed the police not to file the final report until the disposal of the quash petition and posted the matter for further hearing on June 19.



The case has its origins in a 2025 extortion case in which Shankar was accused of extorting money from a film producer. He was arrested on December 13, 2025, and was granted interim bail by the High Court.

Despite the bail expiring on March 25, he did not surrender and was subsequently arrested on April 8 in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh.



According to the prosecution, while he was being brought to Chennai, the police vehicle stopped to allow him to attend nature’s call. At that time, a group of men who arrived in another vehicle abused and pelted stones at an SI, alleged the police, adding that Shankar also joined in pelting stones.