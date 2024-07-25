Savukku Shankar case: Madras HC dismisses bail plea of RedPix editor Felix Gerald in case defaming women police

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court adjourned the bail plea of Felix Gerald, the editor of RedPix 24x7 YouTube channel, in a case booked for publishing interview with Savukku Shankar by allegedly defaming women police personnel.

Justice TV Thamilselvi heard the bail petition moved by Felix Gerald.

Senior counsel R John Sathyan representing the petitioner submitted that his client has been in confinement for more than 100 days and the police also filed a charge sheet against him, hence he sought for bail.

Objecting the submission the government advocate sought time get instructions. After the request the judge posted the matter to July 29 for further hearing.

It was reported that YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar and Felix Gerald held an interview on RedPix channel and made objectionable comments against women police personnel.

Based on a complaint recieved the Coimbatore City Cyber Crime police booked a case against Shankar and Felix under sections 294 (b), 353, 509, 109 and 201 of the IPC and section 6784B of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Later, he was arrested in Noida while travelling to Delhi to meet the Press Council of India chairman to submit a petition.