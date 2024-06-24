Savukku Shankar case: HC dismisses bail plea of RedPix editor Felix Gerald in case defaming women police

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the bail plea of Felix Gerald, editor of RedPix YouTube channel in connection with the case of allegedly defamed women police personnel in an interview.

Justice TV Thamilselvi heard the bail petition moved by Felix Gerald. The State submitted counter to the bail plea and objected to grant bail to the petitioner.

It was submitted that the petitioner for his personal gain putforth several questions in the interview with his friend Savukku Shankar, to degrade women police and top officials of the department.

As an interviewer, the petitioner's questions aggravated the interview degrading the women police, submitted the State.

The counsel representing Felix submitted that since the investigation has completed and the police has collected all the evidence, his client's confinement is not needed and sought for the bail.

After all the submission the judge satisfied with the contention of the State that the petitioner's questions aggrevated the interview, the bail petition was dismissed.

It was reported that YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar and Felix Gerald held an interview on RedPix channel and made objectionable comments against a senior police officer and women police personnel.

Based on the complaint Felix Gerald was booked under sections 294 (b) and 506(1) of IPC and women harassment act.

Later, Felix Gerald was arrested in Noida while travelling to Delhi to meet the Press Council of India chairman to submit a petition.

He was named as second accused in two cases, registered by Coimbatore cybercrime and Trichy cybercrime for conducting and streaming an interview in which YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar made derogatory remarks about women police personnel.