Savukku Shankar alleges data theft from his phones by TN Police

CHENNAI: Youtuber Savukku Shankar has sent a representation to the Home Secretary and Director General of Police alleging data theft by police when he was incarcerated and sought through inquiry into how electronic gadgets seized from him during arrest which are supposed to be in court's custody came into the possession of police.

In his petition, Shankar stated that during his arrest in May this year, an iPad and an iPhone were seized from him by Coimbatore Police and during the arrest by Theni police, his Macbook and an iPhone was seized.

Shankar claimed that after he was taken into police custody on May 20, he was taken to the Palanichettipatti police station and later in the night, he claimed that he was taken to a government guest house where a senior police officer along with a constable working in Cyber crime wing and a private person came with his two phones.

Shankar claimed that he was threatened at gunpoint and made to unlock his phones and then the passcodes were changed.

He was also coerced into providing all email and cloud account passwords and for his YouTube channel.

In July, Shankar was arrested again in connection with an alleged cheating case lodged against an employee of Savukku media and was interrogated again while in police custody and was asked to desist from speaking against the government and its policies.