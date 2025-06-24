Save TN’s mango farmers under price deficiency support scheme, extend benefits enjoyed by K’taka ryots: EPS to Modi

CHENNAI: Welcoming the Union Government's decision to extend support to mango farmers in Karnataka under the Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS) in a bid to compensate them for up to 2.5 lakh tonnes of Totapuri mangoes to offset massive losses, AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend similar relief to mango growers in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK chief also urged the Tamil Nadu government to take appropriate measures to help farmers recover from their losses.

Monetary compensation under the PDPS would be highly beneficial to mango farmers in TN, who have suffered significant losses, Palaniswami said in a social media post.

He highlighted the steep fall in mango prices, from Rs 20 per kg last year to less than Rs 4 per kg this year, and added, "mango farmers in the state are in dire financial distress. Regions like Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Madurai, Salem, Dharmapuri, Theni, and Vellore have seen orchard after orchard left to rot, with pulp mills unable to absorb the surplus, citing low-quality fruit and declining demand."

Referring to the party-organised hunger protest in support of mango farmers in Krishnagiri a couple of days ago, Palaniswami said they demanded that the State and central governments to fix a procurement price of at least Rs 13 per kg, provide compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre, and reduce GST on mango pulp from 12% to 5% to help bail out farmers from this crisis.

He asserted that the AIADMK would continue to stand firmly with the farming community and remain committed to their welfare. He strongly criticised the DMK regime and Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam for doing little to help farmers at this critical time.

In a separate statement, Palaniswami flagged alleged discrimination in the promotion of police personnel and demanded that the State government fulfil its poll promise by ensuring timely promotions. He called for constables to be promoted to the rank of special Sub-Inspector (SSI) after 20 years of service, as promised, instead of the current 25-year timeline.