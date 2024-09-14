Save sugar mill at the heart of Thanjavur ryots, farmers appeal to govt

TIRUCHY: Sugarcane farmers belonging to Arignar Anna Sugar Mills in Kurungulam in Thanjavur staged a protest on Saturday condemning the official apathy that would affect several thousands of farmers dependent on the mill.

According to the protesting farmers, Arignar Anna Sugar Mill was established by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi which is vital for sugarcane farmers from various places in Thanjavur and Pudukkottai to crush sugar cane.

However, due to mismanagement by the chief administrator, executive officer and sugarcane officer, the mill has been under closure threat, farmers said.

Officials are lethargic and their poor management has resulted in heavy loss to the mill, they claim. “In recent rains, more than 2,500 bags of sugars were damaged because they were poorly stored. We took this to the district”, said Govindaraj, Sugarcane farmers’ association president.

The farmer leader fears that the mill is on the verge of closure due to poor management and the state government should immediately intervene in the issue, rectify the problem and initiate action against officials. He warned of a state-level protest if demands are not met.