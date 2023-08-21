Save Mettur Dam: S Ramadoss

CHENNAI: On the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the Mettur Dam, PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the Tamil Nadu government to stop Karnataka from constructing a new dam in Mekedatu to prevent Mettur Dam from becoming useless.

In his statement, the senior leader said that works to construct the dam commenced in 1924 and was inaugurated on August 21, 1934.

90-ஆம் பிறந்தநாள்: மேட்டூர் அணையை பாலைவனமாக்க மேற்கொள்ளப்படும் சதியை முறியடிக்க வேண்டும்!



காவிரி பாசன மாவட்டங்களின் வேளாண்மைக்கு தண்ணீர் வழங்கும் காவிரி ஆறு உழவர்களின் தாய் என்றால், காவிரியில் வெள்ளம் போல வரும் தண்ணீரை தேக்கி வைத்து தேவைக்கு ஏற்ப வழங்கும் மேட்டூர் அணை தான்… — Dr S RAMADOSS (@drramadoss) August 21, 2023

"I thank and wish the dam for prospering the districts irrigated by Cauvery. Similar to Karnataka cheating those districts now, the erstwhile Kingdom of Mysore opposed the construction of the dam for several decades. The dam was constructed despite opposition," he recalled.

He alleged the neighboring State is conspiring to make Mettur Dam useless and districts as deserts by constructing a dam upstream in Mekedatu.

"If Mekedatu dam is constructed, water to Mettur Dam will be stopped. Entire Tamil Nadu should protest in unison against Karnataka's move. PMK will sacrifice anything to safeguard Mettur Dam," the statement said.