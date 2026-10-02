Saturday duty scrapped at 100 sub-registrar offices from November 1

The decision was formalised through a Government Order issued by the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department on October 1, following an Assembly announcement on September 7. The order said the change was being implemented in view of the reduction in workload arising from the department’s reforms.

Under the arrangement, the 100 identified SR offices will function only on weekdays. Registration personnel at these offices will no longer be required to attend duty on Saturdays, enabling them to use the day for other official work.

The move forms part of a wider reform package aimed at making document registration faster and less dependent on physical visits to government offices. The department has announced 25 Model Registration Hubs, additional infrastructure for 25 high-volume SR offices, and rationalisation of office jurisdictions to distribute workload more evenly.