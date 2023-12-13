Sathuvachari locals stop TNHB staff from felling trees at disputed site

VELLORE: Vellore Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) officials, who came to a piece of land in Sathuvachari to cut down trees to enable the construction of the State’s first service apartments, had to beat a hasty retreat on Tuesday.

The officials faced stiff resistance from the residents and had to bring in the police, who too were confronted by the locals.

The land measuring 1,444.8 square metres had been earmarked as a park (lung space) in the Phase III Double Road area. Trouble started when the board started construction of the local body’s zonal office. It was then that the Phase III People’s Welfare Association moved the High Court. The association won a stay to maintain the status quo on June 21, 2017.

Tuesday’s issue began when the TNHB officials came to the spot to cut the trees to make way for the construction of the State’s first service apartments. When residents and association members objected, board officials approached the Sathuvachari police.

some of the felled trees before TNHB officials were stopped by the residents

Police who came there were shown the court copy of the stay order. When the cops asked board officials for official documents regarding the same, they were unable to do so.

“Police told them that both sides could not enter the property as it was in the custody of the court,” D Anand Prabakar, association general secretary told DT Next.

Board officials tried to overcome this hurdle by stating that only the built-up area was under stay and not the entire area.

“We then showed police that the stay pertained to Survey No 330 which included both the built-up and free areas,” Prabakar added.

It was then that officials left the area, but association members knew that the battle was not over yet.

“We are awaiting the final verdict in the case shortly as only then will the issue total and final closure,” association president Mohan said.