Sathanur, Vaigai dams full, flood alert issued

TIRUVANNAMALAI/MADURAI: The PWD and the district administrations of Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore have issued flood warnings to those residing on the banks of Thenpennai river as the Sathanur dam has attained the full reservoir level (FRL) of 117 feet.

The storage in the dam has reached 117 feet against its total height of 119 feet. At present, the dam is receiving an inflow of 1528 cusecs.

Of this, 950 cusecs is being discharged into the river, hence people residing on the banks have been cautioned to remain alert and stay away from the river, the administrations said and added that the discharge could be stepped up if rain continues in the region. Good inflows have also resulted in the reservoir now producing 7.5 MW of electricity.

Meanwhile a third flood warning was issued in five districts along the Vaigai river after the water level in the Vaigai dam reached 69 feet on Wednesday against its maximum capacity of 71 ft.