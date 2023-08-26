Sathankulam probe to be over in 3 months: CBI

MADURAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team informed the Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Friday that the probe into custodial deaths of father-son duo, P Jeyaraj and his son J Bennix, in Sathankulam would be completed in three months.

The counsel for the CBI said this while raising objections to a bail plea of Sridhar, the suspended Inspector of Police and one of the accused in the case. The bail plea came up for hearing before Justice G. Ilangovan.

Sridhar stated that he was no way connected with the deaths of P Jeyaraj and his son J Bennix, but was imprisoned for three years. Claiming that he’s in bad health and wanted to get medical treatment in a private hospital, he sought the court to grant him bail.

The CBI counsel intervened and said a judge was recently appointed in the I Additional Sessions Court, Madurai, where the trial of the case was being conducted, and the probe would be completed in three months.

P Jeyaraj and his son J Bennix died in June in 2020 allegedly due to torture in custody by the Sathankulam police in Thoothukudi district. Jayaraj, who was arrested on June 19 by the Sathankulam police, died on June 22 as a result of physical torture by the police. His son, Bennix, who approached the Sathankulam police station following the arrest of Jayaraj, also suffered similar physical torture and died in the morning of June 23, 2020. A total of 10 cops, including Sridhar, were accused in the case.