Sathankulam case: HC junks SI’s bail plea

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Raghu Ganesh, the jailed Sub Inspector of Police, one of the nine accused in the Sathankulam custodial deaths case reported in June 2020.

The petitioner stated that he is no way connected with the deaths of P Jeyaraj and his son J Bennix but was imprisoned for three years. He continued to say that his health was deteriorating and wanted to get medical treatment in a private hospital.

Citing these, he sought the court to grant him bail. Meanwhile, the counsel on behalf of CBI raised objections to the bail plea, citing that the investigation is in its final stages and any grant of bail to the petitioner, who could destroy evidence, would affect the probe.

Justice K Murali Shankar, after hearing, dismissed the bail plea on the fifth occasion. Jeyaraj and Bennix, the father-son, died in June in 2020 allegedly due to torture by the Sathankulam police, Thoothukudi district.

It is unfortunate that Jayaraj, who was arrested on June 19 by the Sathankulam police, died on June 22 as a result of physical torture by the police. His son, Bennix, who approached the Sathankulam police station following the arrest of Jayaraj, also suffered similar physical torture, and died in the morning of June 23, 2020.

A total of ten cops including Sridhar were accused in the case.

Meanwhile, bail plea of the jailed inspector Sridhar came before Justice G Ilangovan, who adjourned the hearing until September 13.

The CBI had already filed a charge sheet against nine accused in the case. Among 104 witnesses, over 46 prosecution witnesses have so far been examined, sources said.