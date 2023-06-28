Sathankulam case: HC bench asks CBI to inform on time required for examination

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday questioned the CBI, which is probing the Sathankulam custodial deaths of father and son duo case, on the progress and the amount of time required to examine witnesses.

A petition was filed on behalf of the First Additional Sessions Court, Madurai seeking five months of additional time to prosecute the case. P Jeyaraj and his son J Bennix died in June in 2020 allegedly due to torture by the Sathankulam police, Thoothukudi district.

A total of ten police personnel, including the then Inspector Sridhar were arrested in connection with the custodial deaths of the father-son duo and one of them died during the trial. Justice K Murali Shankar, after hearing, directed the CBI to respond in writing on the required amount of time for examining the witnesses and posted the case for further hearing on June 30.

