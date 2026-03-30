Sathankulam case: Court pulls up CBI, State over delay on sentence; final views due April 2

Expressing displeasure, I Additional Sessions Judge Muthukumar said the case was grave and extensively reported, making the delay in furnishing inputs “unacceptable”. The court noted that while a report had been filed on behalf of the Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police, both the CBI and the State had failed to place detailed submissions on sentencing.

The CBI counsel sought time, citing delays in receiving instructions from higher authorities. Rejecting the justification, the judge directed both the Centre and the State to file their final, detailed reports without fail on April 2. All nine convicted policemen were produced before the court.