Sasikala's Amma-DMK intends to be AMMK's competitor

CHENNAI: VK Sasikala, the ex-interim general secretary of AIADMK, has reportedly named her new party, launched in the run-up to the Assembly elections, after former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The new party will be called 'Amma Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam,' so it gives it a similar ring to the party she belonged to before, when abbreviated.
The close aide to the former CM unveiled the party flag, bearing the faces of AIADMK stalwarts MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa and former CM CN Annadurai, at Ramanathapuram. She formally announced the party at an event to commemorate the late CM's birth anniversary.
Sources indicated that the choice of the name "Amma Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam" and the abbreviation ADMK is seen by political observers as an attempt to reclaim the legacy associated with Jayalalithaa.
Sasikala is understood to be preparing to contest in more than 20 constituencies on a common symbol, with a primary focus on the southern districts. Under Rule 10B of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, registered but unrecognised parties may apply for a common symbol if they field candidates in at least 5 per cent of the total Assembly seats. In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, this translates to a minimum of 12 constituencies. Contesting over 20 seats would ensure eligibility under the rule.
Sources added that the strategy is aimed at consolidating the Mukkulathor community vote base, comprising the Thevar, Kallar and Agamudayar communities, particularly in the southern region.
Political sources also noted that Sasikala is keen on separating the vote share of TTV Dhinakaran, who recently aligned with the National Democratic Alliance without her involvement. She is reportedly planning to field candidates in constituencies where Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam intends to contest.
Her proposed political move is expected to add a new dimension to the electoral landscape ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.