Sasikala's Amma-DMK intends to be AMMK's competitor

The close aide to the former CM unveiled the party flag, bearing the faces of AIADMK stalwarts MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa and former CM CN Annadurai, at Ramanathapuram. She formally announced the party at an event to commemorate the late CM's birth anniversary.

Sources indicated that the choice of the name "Amma Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam" and the abbreviation ADMK is seen by political observers as an attempt to reclaim the legacy associated with Jayalalithaa.