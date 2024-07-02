Sasikala to meet her supporters at Jayalalithaa Illam in Poes Garden on Wednesday

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala would likely to hold meeting with her supporters at her residence in Poes Garden on Wednesday.

According to a reliable source, the close aide of late Chief Minister and AIADMK supreme J Jayalalithaa attempting to gain ground and reach out to her supporters following the dismal show of the AIADMK in the Lok Sabha, in which the party had lost all the seats and relegated to third position in 10 constituencies.

She would meet the supporters at about 3 pm.

It would be the second meeting after the LS poll results.

On June 16 at her residence named as 'Jayalalithaa Illam' she declared that she would take measures to bring all the factions together to reinforce and revive the lost legacy of the party.

She also hit out at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and his supporters by alleging that they have been practicing caste-based politics in the party.

On the occasion, she declared her "re-entry" into active politics.

In fact, she visited Kallakurichi and visited the family members of the victims of hooch tragedy.

"Sasikala visit to Kallakurichi is not only to criticise the ruling party and their failure to check the sales of spurious liquor, but it was also a message to EPS and his associates," said a source who privy to scheduled meeting on Wednesday.