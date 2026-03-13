Sasikala takes over decade-old party, installs herself as chief

Speaking to the media, Sasikala clarified that she was joining the AIPTMMK, which was registered as a political party in 2016 by Madurai-based P Sakkaravarthy, and would take over as its chief. She said Sakkaravarthy was a follower of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The party had been allotted the “coconut grove” symbol.



Earlier, at a public meeting in Ramanathapuram on February 24, Sasikala had unveiled the party’s flag featuring black, white, and red colours, with images of DMK founder CN Annadurai and AIADMK leaders MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa in the middle.



On Friday, she said discussions would be held with like-minded political parties to form an alliance ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.