Sasikala slams Edappadi's 'betrayal,' alleges murder bid at party launch

Sasikala finally broke her dilemma and announced the decision launch a new political party, stating that the party's name would be revealed later. She alleged that there were conspiracies to move her from Karnakata prisons to Chennai jails under the influence of the then AIADMK ministers and claimed that she would not have survived to launch the party if it had succeeded.

Addressing a gathering at Kamudhi in Ramanathapuram district, Sasikala unveiled the party's tricolour flag featuring black, white, and red. The flag carries the images of CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa at its centre. She said the new party would follow the Dravidian ideology and function on the principles laid down by the three leaders.