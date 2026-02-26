Sasikala says new party name within a week, confirms 2026 election contest

CHENNAI: VK Sasikala, former aide of late Chief Minister and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa, on Thursday said that the name of her new political party will be revealed within a week. Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, she confirmed that the party will definitely contest the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu
"We are holding talks regarding an alliance, and it will culminate in a good decision," Sasikala said.
Responding to a query about the limited time available before the elections, she expressed confidence, stating that the people of Tamil Nadu are well aware of her, and therefore, the party would face no difficulties.
Sasikala also paid tribute to senior leader Nallakannu, who passed away recently. Describing him as someone who dedicated his life to the welfare of the poor, she said, "He was never an MP or an MLA, but he remained true to his movement. He was affectionate with everyone. His loss is a huge irreparable loss to his family and his movement."