Sasikala not welcome in the AIADMK, says D Jayakumar

CHENNAI: AIADMK organising secretary and former fisheries minister D Jayakumar firmly stated on Monday that expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was not welcome in the party.

Speaking to reporters, Jayakumar emphasized that Sasikala had been expelled and did not have any relations with the AIADMK.

He also dismissed Sasikala's recent remarks on caste-based politics not being tolerated in the AIADMK as 'futile politics' and highlighted the party's commitment to equality among all members.

Sasikala, the former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, had indirectly criticized Edappadi K Palaniswami and his supporters on Sunday, alleging that "some current AIADMK leaders" were engaging in caste-based politics.

She had also stated that her re-entry into the party has commenced with uniting the party and expressed confidence that fortune would favour them, and the AIADMK would form government in 2026.