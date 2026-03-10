Sasikala meets PMK founder Dr Ramadoss

CHENNAI: In a significant political development, expelled AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala held a closed-door meeting with PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss at his residence in Thailapuram on Tuesday night.
The unscheduled meeting, which lasted for over an hour, has triggered speculation about a potential new political realignment in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
Political sources indicate that the discussions revolved around the current political scenario and the need to consolidate non-DMK and anti-AIADMK forces.
While the PMK faction led by Anbumani Ramadoss is a key constituent of the BJP-led NDA, faction of his father Dr. Ramadoss has not decided on any alliance. Sasikala, the close aide of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, has been making attempts to regain political relevance.