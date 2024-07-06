Sasikala is resorting to desperate attempts to remain relevant in TN politics, says former minister Kadambur Raju

CHENNAI: Sasikala is resorting to desperate attempts to remain relevant in Tamil Nadu politics after being ousted from the AIADMK, said former minister Kadambur Raju.

Following the Railway Department's announcement that the Vande Bharat Rail, which runs between Chennai and Nagercoil, will now stop at Kovilpatti station, several ADMK party members and members of the Lion's Club visited Kadambur Raju to felicitate him for his efforts.

During an interaction, he said that people who are no longer associated with the party have started using Jayalalithaa's image as part of their campaign materials for the upcoming Vikravandi bypoll to cash in on the former Chief Minister's popularity.

"There is no connection between the party and TTV Dinakaran. Only people associated with the party can use Jayalalithaa's image," he said. He also said that ADMK had to break away from BJP only owing to the welfare of the state and not because of Annamalai.

"Despite have alliances with 12 parties, BJP could even 12 per cent seats in the recent polls. Sasikala is making random statements just go stay relevant," he pointed out.