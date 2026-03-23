Sarathkumar submits plea to BJP TN chief, says hopeful of ‘redressal’

CHENNAI: A day after voicing discontent over not being assigned any responsibility within the BJP, actor-politician R Sarathkumar on Monday met party’s state president Nainar Nagenthran and submitted a formal representation, expressing hope that his concerns would be addressed.
Sarathkumar, a BJP national executive council member whose All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi merged with the party two years ago, said the meeting was held based on discussions held the previous day.
“We have now submitted our request in writing to the state president. He said the demands are reasonable and assured that they will be considered,” he told reporters after the meeting at Nainar Nagenthran’s residence in T Nagar here.
Maintaining that his earlier remarks reflected anguish, Sarathkumar said he remained confident of a resolution. “I have already expressed my concern. I believe there will be a redressal,” he said, adding that he was satisfied after submitting the letter.
On whether he would meet Union Minister and BJP’s Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal, Sarathkumar said he was travelling to Coimbatore and would meet him if called.