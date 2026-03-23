Sarathkumar submits plea to BJP TN chief, says hopeful of ‘redressal’

Sarathkumar, a BJP national executive council member whose All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi merged with the party two years ago, said the meeting was held based on discussions held the previous day.

“We have now submitted our request in writing to the state president. He said the demands are reasonable and assured that they will be considered,” he told reporters after the meeting at Nainar Nagenthran’s residence in T Nagar here.