Sarath Kumar merges AISMK with BJP for the welfare of Tamil people

CHENNAI: Days after ensuring the alliance with the BJP, actor R Sarath Kumar's All India Samathuva Makhal Katchi (AISMK) on Tuesday merged with the saffron party.

Addressing the gathering at the final meeting of his AISMK, Sarath Kumar said he was merging his party with the BJP for the welfare of the people.

"I have taken this decision for the benefit of the future of the youth and national interest. I discussed this with the party functionaries and they accepted my decision, " he said, adding that it was embarrassing to finalise the contesting seats during elections and finally I merged my party with the BJP now.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Kamaraj rule, the former MLA said, "I see PM Modi's rule when there was a longing that the government would not come like Kamaraj. PM gives Kamaraj's rule. Under his leadership, economic development and the welfare of the youth are performing well. Only PM Modi can eradicate drugs."

He further exuded confidence that the saffron party will form a government in Tamil Nadu in 2026.

Welcoming the merger of the decade old party, BJP State president K Annamalai said, "To uphold the spirit of Nationalism from the Tamil soil and inspired by

the able leadership of our beloved PM Narendra Modi, actor Sarath Kumar announced officially today in the presence of senior leaders of BJP and our Parliament election incharge Arvind Menon that the AISMK will be merged with BJP."

"Sarath Kumar has been vocal about his nationalistic thoughts through art, is a man of high personal integrity and has devoted his life to the service of Tamil people. This decision of Sarath Kumar comes at an appropriate time while the people are yearning for change in TN. On behalf of TN BJP, we wholeheartedly welcome Sarath Kumar to the BJP family, " Annamalai said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, memes and a video clip of an AISMK functionary feeling upset and scolding Sarath Kumar for his decision of merger goes viral on social media.